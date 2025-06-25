Improvements at Riverfront Park in Wenatchee will offer a refreshing break from the heat and plenty of fun for families. Chelan PUD and the city of Wenatchee have opened a new steamboat and apple-themed splash pad near the foot of 5th Street in Riverfront Park.

The new children’s play area and splash pad was designed for kids age 5 through 12. The amenities are open daily 11am to 8pm until Labor Day. A pavilion for family gatherings is available first come, first served daily from 7am to dusk.

Joanna Myrene enjoys a climbing feature on the new apple-themed playground.

Evan Myrene jumps the logs at the new playground area adjacent to the splash pad.

“These improvements are based on a multi-year master planning process with the community,” said PUD Chief Strategy & Stakeholder Officer Justin Erickson. “We know that people love our local parks, and these new features will create benefits for decades to come.”

The splash pad and playground additions were included in Phase 1 of a nearly $12 million improvement plan which started in June 2024. Ericksen said planning for improvements under consideration for Phase 2 and 3 in Riverfront Park will be developed over the next few years.

