The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week is named for her most notable attribute-- big, pink ears.

Meet PIGLET, an adult female pit bull terrier with a beautiful white and brindle coat, the sweetest face, and adorable ears that always seem to be on alert.

She may be named after a tiny, timid character, but don’t be fooled—this girl has a big personality just waiting to shine. Piglet can be a little shy at first, taking a moment to make sure she is safe. But once she knows you, she is a total ham—wiggly, affectionate, and full of love. Piglet craves cuddles and will shower her person with kisses. She loves toys and enjoys having something to carry around or play with.

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Piglet is the perfect mix of sweet and silly, just looking for someone who will give her a little patience at first and a whole lot of love after that. She is also looking for a home with no cats

If you’re looking for a loyal companion with a soft heart, a goofy streak, and ears that will make you grin, Piglet is ready to steal your heart.

PIGLET

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

Age: 3 Years

Sex: Female

Animal ID: A0060671058

PIGLET is waiting for a new home at Wenatchee Shelter PIGLET is waiting for a new home at Wenatchee Shelter loading...

Find a gallery of dogs available for adoption at WVHS

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: (509) 662-9577