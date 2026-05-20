Two Wenatchee area youth soccer organizations have merged to better serve participants in the community.

The Wenatchee Futbol Academy, or Wenatchee FA, is the new group that combines the former Wenatchee United Soccer Club and Wenatchee FC. Both clubs have operated independently since 2012, but organizers feel the experience and opportunity for kids and families will be improved under the new structure.

Wenatchee Futbol Academy logo provided by Wenatchee FA Wenatchee Futbol Academy logo provided by Wenatchee FA loading...

As separate organizations, there were too few teams in certain age groups at times, and a combined organization will improve the depth of program and instruction, according to co-director Cindy Abouammo.

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Boys' and girls' teams range from 4 to 19 years of age, with two teams that will compete nationally.

C-director Mike Osborn says including the recreation club Greater Wenatchee Soccer Club, there are an estimated 3,000 kids playing the beautiful game in the Wenatchee area and even more when you include the thriving Chelan area soccer community.

The newly formed Wenatchee FA is currently holding free tryouts and preparing to host the Apple Cup Tournament this summer, which creates the 2nd largest local economic impact from sports, according to the Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce.

The Apple Cup Soccer Tournament is July 31st through August 2nd and will attract about 115 teams playing on 18 different fields at six locations.

Learn more about Wenatchee Futbol Academy, tryouts and the 2026 Apple Cup Tournament at WenatcheeFA.org