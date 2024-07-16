Wenatchee Woman Arrested For Drug Dealing After 2 Month Probe

A 28-year-old woman is accused of drug dealing after being arrested by the Columbia River Drug Task Force.

Detectives believe Wylie Peart was actively selling drugs from a home in the 1100 block of Rosewood Avenue in Wenatchee.

Officers say they started researching the home two months ago after reports of suspicious activity which indicated it was likely drugs were being sold from the residence.

Neighbors were complaining of constant traffic and unusual activity. The Task Force says the quality of life for citizens of the neighborhood was directly impacted.

Detectives set up surveillance in the area and say they observed Peart dealing illegal narcotics, including methamphetamine and fentanyl powder to people on multiple occasions.

The Task Force was granted a search warrant for the residence and arrested Peart on probable cause of two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and “maintaining a drug party.”

Detectives say they located evidence of drug sales and located illegal drugs during the search.

They say the case is on-going and there may be additional arrests and/or charges coming.

The Columbia River Drug Task Force is a multilateral body comprised of representatives from "the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department, East Wenatchee Police Department, Washington State Department of Corrections and Homeland Security Investigations."

It focus is "cooperative, investigative work that has aimed to identify, interdict, dismantle and prosecute mid- to upper-level criminal organizations engaged in illicit gang, gun, and drug activities."