The 12th District state legislators will visit Wenatchee, North Bend, and Sultan to hold town hall meetings with constituents.

Senator Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, and Representatives Mike Steele, R-Chelan, and Brian Burnett, R-Wenatchee, will present a 2026 legislative session review and take questions from the audience.

The public is invited to participate on Monday, April 20th, at the town hall event in the Wenatchee Valley College Auditorium, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Wenatchee.

At Wenatchee Valley College Auditorium

1300 Fifth St.

Wenatchee, WA

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All three lawmakers will host a meeting at Sultan City Hall on Saturday, April 25, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

At Sultan City Hall

319 Main St.

Sultan, WA

The town halls continue at North Bend City Hall on Monday, April 27, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

At North Bend City Hall

920 SE Cedar Falls Way

North Bend, WA