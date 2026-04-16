Rental vacancy rates in Wenatchee are slightly improved over 2025, according to a new report from Pacific Appraisal Associates, which authors a monthly real estate market assessment.

A group of property management firms have shared data on rental market availability, showing the current 3.6% vacancy rate is improved slightly over a 3.2% rate last year.

The report was compiled from data provided by Platinum Property Management, Herring and Associates, and Poltz Rentals.

Get our free mobile app

The report shows the type of rental and the available units for rent. The chart shows how the current vacancy rate for each rental property type compares to 2025.

Rental Vacancy Rates in Wenatchee in 2025-26 courtesy Pacific Appraisal Assoc. Rental Vacancy Rates in Wenatchee in 2025-26 courtesy Pacific Appraisal Assoc. loading...

Michael Burrell Michael Burrell loading...

Pacific Appraisal's monthly Snapshot report shows residential real estate sales activity and market conditions in Wenatchee, Cashmere, and Leavenworth.

The Wenatchee area report follows data for single-family homes and condos for sale in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Malaga, Orondo, and Rock Island.

The March 2026 report shows the year-to-date median sales price was $519,900, up 6% from 2025. Total sales are also up 5% from March of last year.

SEE FULL MARCH 2026 WENATCHEE REPORT

Prices are higher in the Leavenworth market. Year-to-date median sales price for the first 3 months of 2026 in Leavenworth is up 22% at $822,500. The number of closed sales was down 38% compared to last year, suggesting some of the 18 sales included several top-of-the-market properties.

The first quarterly report of 2026 for Cashmere shows median sales prices are 3% higher at $490,000. The total number of sales was flat, and the average sales price was $548,000, representing a 6% rise.

SEE FULL 2026 1st QUARTER LEAVENWORTH/CASHMERE REPORT