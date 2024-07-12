The National Weather Service has grim news for our region.

A heat advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. local time on Sunday. The extended forecast is scarcely any cooler.

"What you're looking at in the coming days - both in Wenatchee and in other locations near the Cascades - is a continuation of the very warm and dry weather," says Jonathan Fox, an NWS meteorologist. "There's no let up in sight."

Last Wednesday was epically, historically hot, with temperatures topping out at 105°F. The heat won't be quite as oppressive in the days ahead, Fox says.

But that's not an invitation to galivant outside willy-nilly! Being outdoors at a time like this is potentially sickening and we do mean that literally. Be mindful of health consequences.

"Some health illnesses include dehydration," Fox says. "If you don't stay hydrated, you could suffer from heat exhaustion, which obviously you don't want."

"If you can, postpone your activities until the early morning or evening hours. But really the most important thing is to stay hydrated - drink plenty of water and plenty of fluids."

The following information was gleaned from the NWS website.

What: Hot conditions during the day for the valleys; highs 95 to

105; overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and 60s.

Get our free mobile app

Where: Portions of North and North Central Idaho and Central,

East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington.

Impacts: Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Precautionary/preparedness actions: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Click here to suss out the historical data on weather in Wenatchee. (This data is preliminary, as the NWS freely admits.)

Click here to read about the link between punishing heat and climate change.