Maui is the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) pet of the week. He is a 1-year-old, large mixed-breed sweetheart with a gentle nature and a lot of love to give. He is learning that people can be kind but he can be shy when meeting new people. The WVHS staff believes Maui would do best in a home without young children and a lot of activity, which can make him nervous.

Someone who can give Maui a little time and patience to discover the real Maui—a loving cuddlebug who wants nothing more than to be close to his favorite people. Once you’ve earned his trust, he’ll soak up your affection and become your loyal shadow.

Maui came to the shelter with his sister, Moana, and while she has already found her forever family, Maui is still waiting for his new family. Maui is enrolled in the WVHS Heroic Hound behavior program, where he is learning new skills and experiences that help him feel more comfortable. Maui is looking for a patient, understanding adopter who will help him blossom into the amazing dog he can be.

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If you’re ready to help a shy dog become a confident best friend, come meet Maui today. His forever home could be with you.

You can arrange a doggie date with Maui to see how lovable he is.

Find a gallery of dogs available for adoption at WVHS

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter