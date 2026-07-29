A fundraising event to support animal welfare and pet rescue in Eastern Washington is returning to Leavenworth in September

Team Okanogan Animal Rescue (TOAR) will host its annual Rescue Rocks benefit auction on Saturday, September 19, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Leavenworth Festhalle. The evening will feature live music and an auction of exclusive items and experiences to support TOAR’s mission of keeping pets healthy across Eastern Washington. Rescue Rocks is TOAR’s only in-person fundraiser of the year and helps fund programs that provide veterinary care, spay/neuter services, pet food assistance, emergency support, and community resources for families who need help keeping their pets at home.

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Seattle's premiere live event band THE AFTERPARTY will keep the dance floor full. Guests will also enjoy signature drinks, catered food, and a live auction stacked with once-in-a-lifetime items, including the following:

● An autographed, framed Seahawks jersey from Jaxon Smith-Njigba

● An autographed, framed Mariners jersey from Julio Rodríguez

● A private yacht cruise for ten on Lake Washington

● A curated lineup of local experiences and exclusive packages

Silent auction items are also open to remote bidders, so supporters anywhere can bid.

How does TOAR use the fundraising proceeds?

Every dollar raised helps TOAR bring veterinary care to communities where it's hardest to access — including BIG FIX 6.0, a free four-day spay/neuter clinic running October 29–November 1 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds. Held in partnership with Greater Good Charities, the clinic will deliver free spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations, and microchips to more than 1,000 animals.

"Families in Eastern Washington face real challenges keeping their pets healthy," said Jill Servais, president of TOAR. "Rescue Rocks lets us get ahead of those challenges—providing food, vaccines, and veterinary care before a crisis hits, so pets stay where they belong: at home, with the people who love them."

Rescue Rocks has additional local support from Cascade Auto Center, Firehouse Pet Shop, MacDonald- Miller, and Kaserne Cellars. Tickets, auction access, and full event details: www.toarwa.org/rescuerocks

Team Okanogan Animal Rescue (TOAR) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2022 to support pets and families in Okanogan County, where no publicly funded animal shelter exists. Through free spay/neuter and vaccine clinics, pet food distribution, community cat trap-neuter-return (TNR) programs, emergency veterinary assistance, and animal transfer services, TOAR works to keep pets healthy and in their homes. To date, TOAR has served nearly 6,000 animals, distributed 300,000 pounds of pet food and supplies, and helped support more than 1,500 families throughout Eastern Washington. Learn more at toarwa.org or follow TOAR on Facebook and Instagram