The pet of the week at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) is Wally!

Wally is an adult boxer mix with a sparkle in his mismatched eyes. He’s a sweet-natured boy who bonds closely with his people. He loves to be included, like a good buddy, whether it's hiking a trail, strolling the neighborhood, or keeping an eye on you while you garden. If you’ve been waiting for a big, sweet-hearted companion who’s equal parts fun and devoted, Wally might just be your perfect match.

Wally's nature is sometimes to be a little shy at first, and he may take a minute to warm up to new people and situations. He is still learning about the world, and sometimes it can feel a bit overwhelming. But with patience and a gentle approach, Wally begins to relax, and his affectionate side shines through. Once you’re his friend, Wally is a lovebug and likes to lean into you for comfort, cuddles, and staying close to the people he trusts.

Wally will do best in a home where he can be the only pet. If you’re ready for a loyal companion who will make you smile, keep you moving, and curl up beside you at the end of the day, Wally is your boy.

Get our free mobile app

Meet WALLY

Breed: Large Mixed Breed

Age: 5 Years

Sex: Male Animal ID: A0060549197

Wally is the POW at Wenatchee Humane Society Wally is the POW at Wenatchee Humane Society loading...

Come meet Wallyy at the shelter, or arrange a Doggie Date for the afternoon.

Find a gallery of dogs available for adoption at WVHS

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter