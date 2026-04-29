National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is April 30th, and animal shelters across the country have, unfortunately, too many dogs available to adopt.

This area is fortunate to have the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society shelter and Okandogs, a privately run shelter by a wonderful couple in Cashmere, WA. Other areas in the region are underserved, including Okanogan County, where there is no publicly funded animal welfare agency, and there is an overpopulation of unwanted pets.

I came across a blogger who has discovered the most popular names for shelter dogs in the U.S. using data from Petfinder, a pet identification service.

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Samantha O'Rourke has compiled the names of over 4,000 dogs in animal shelters, and it illustrates the most popular names we give our beloved dogs.

Spoiler Alert: Top Shelter Dog Names in Washington

It's Jack and Lola topping the survey in Washington state and cities like Portland, Oregon; Las Vegas; Jacksonville; and Tampa, Florida

Overall, it's Buddy and Daisy as the most popular dog names in shelters nationwide. And Bella, Luna, Molly, Rocky, and Bruno also resonate with adopters.

I didn't see my dog Bailey's name showing up, but after all, I think she's one of a kind, if I may say so.

Popular shelter dog names/ PetFinder Popular shelter dog names/ PetFinder loading...

It's a short read, but check out the deep dive into popular dog names for adoptable pets on National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day on Thursday.

Read More: Free Spay & Neuter Clinic in Okanogan County

Read More: Meet Piglet, The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pet of the Week

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