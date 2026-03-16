BLITZ Is Hoping A Family Can Provide Him A Furever Home in Wenatchee

BLITZ Is Hoping A Family Can Provide Him A Furever Home in Wenatchee

BLITZ is ready for adventure at WVHS

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week is Blitz.

He's the kind of dog who’s always ready to do something. Blitz's superpower is his nose—he loves sniffing out the world and discovering everything. New trails, outdoor adventures... Absolutely. If it involves fresh air and activity, Blitz is always up for an adventure.

He is looking for a family that will enjoy hiking, enrichment games, and obedience training. He is sharp as a tack. Blitz enjoys anything that stimulates his brain just as much as stretching his legs and will thrive when he has a job to do. That could mean teaching him something new or challenging him with a puzzle or task; you’ll see how focused and invested Blitz can be.

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BLITZ

  • Dog Breed: Mixed
  • Age: 2 Years
  • Sex: Male
  • Animal ID: A0060078710
Blitz is WVHS Pet of the Week
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If you’re ready for a smart, driven companion who’s always up for the next adventure, grab the leash—Bliz is ready to go.

Find a gallery of dogs available for adoption.

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter                                                                           1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA                                                      Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm (509) 662-9577

Read More: WVHS Free Trap-Nueter-Release Program in East Wenatchee

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All dogs are amazing, but these breeds might be best if you're looking for a loyal companion.

Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

 

Filed Under: pet adoption, wenatchee, wenatchee valley humane society
Categories: Articles, KPQ News, Local News

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