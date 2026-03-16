The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week is Blitz.

He's the kind of dog who’s always ready to do something. Blitz's superpower is his nose—he loves sniffing out the world and discovering everything. New trails, outdoor adventures... Absolutely. If it involves fresh air and activity, Blitz is always up for an adventure.

He is looking for a family that will enjoy hiking, enrichment games, and obedience training. He is sharp as a tack. Blitz enjoys anything that stimulates his brain just as much as stretching his legs and will thrive when he has a job to do. That could mean teaching him something new or challenging him with a puzzle or task; you’ll see how focused and invested Blitz can be.

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BLITZ

Dog Breed: Mixed

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0060078710

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If you’re ready for a smart, driven companion who’s always up for the next adventure, grab the leash—Bliz is ready to go.

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If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter 1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm (509) 662-9577

Read More: WVHS Free Trap-Nueter-Release Program in East Wenatchee