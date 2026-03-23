Introducing Zeus, the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week. He is a working farm dog who has been living the life he is bred for: a livestock guardian with space to roam and a job to do. He has lived with chickens, goats, and other farm animals, and he takes his role as protector seriously.

Zeus is calm, steady, and happiest when he can keep an eye on his surroundings like any good guardian. Zeus can be selective with other dogs and is not the biggest fan of other male dogs, but WVHS staff thinks he may get along well with a calm, respectful female. If you have a dog at home, WVHS strongly recommends bringing them to the shelter for a meet and greet with Zeus to make sure everyone gets along.

Meet Zeus

Zeus, the farm dog Credit: WVHS Zeus, the farm dog Credit: WVHS loading...

Breed: Great Pyrenees

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0060319313

If you are looking for a loyal guardian who will watch over your property and animals and be a devoted companion, Zeus could be the perfect addition to your family.

Find a gallery of dogs available for adoption at WVHS

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: (509) 662-9577

Read More: WVHS Free Trap-Nueter-Release Program in East Wenatchee