The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) pet of the week is Flint, a 50-pound bundle of fun and affection who is always ready to make you smile with his playful personality and loving nature.

Flint thrives on attention and is happiest when he’s spending time with his people. Whether that’s playing, going for a walk, or curling up for some cuddles, Flint is looking for a home where he can be the only dog, soaking up all the love and attention.

WVHS recommends Flint is best suited to a home without small children since he can get overstimulated with young kids and doesn’t know his own size. But he’s the perfect mix of silly and sweet and is ready to bring endless love and laughter to his forever family.

The adoption fee for Flint has been covered by a generous donor.

Meet FLINT

Dog Breed: Siberian Husky

Age: 3 Years

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0059582164

A generous donor wants to make sure Flint finds a new home as quickly as possible, so his adoption fee has already been paid.

If you’re looking for a loyal companion who will keep you smiling every day, Flint is your boy. Come by the shelter and meet him at 1474 S. Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee Avenue

Shelter hours are Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.