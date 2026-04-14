Claire is a beautiful black-and-white domestic shorthair with the softest fur and the gentlest soul. Her calm, loving presence makes a house feel like a home. Whether she’s curling up beside you for a cozy nap or watching the world from a sunny window, Claire is happiest when she’s near her people.

She has a tiny allergy issue, but with an indoor home, a little extra love, and attentive care, she does wonderfully. She just needs a stable, cozy environment where she can thrive and give you endless affection, soft purrs, and loyal companionship in return.

Claire will do best if you can provide a calm indoor home where she can relax, feel safe, and be cherished. If you’re looking for a sweet, devoted companion with a tender heart, Claire might just be your perfect match.

Get our free mobile app

MEET CLAIRE

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 1 Year

Sex: Female

Animal ID: A0060267578

Claire is the Pet of the Week/WVHS Claire is the Pet of the Week/WVHS loading...

Find a gallery of cats available for adoption at WVHS

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: (509) 662-9577

Read More: WVHS Free Trap-Nueter-Release Program in East Wenatchee