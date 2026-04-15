Wenatchee Chamber To Honor Business, Non-Profit Of The Year
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate 25 years of community and outstanding achievements by honoring a business and non-profit organization of the year at the 2026 annual banquet on Thursday night.
The themed gala-style banquet held in the Wenatchee Convention Center includes lavishly decorated tables and draws over 500 guests ranging from small business employees and owners to CEOs and public officials. Guests will enjoy networking opportunities, a social hour, a silent auction and raffle, a no-host bar, and a photo booth.
Tickets are still available for the Thursday, April 16th event from 5:00pm to 9:00pm
And the nominees are......
- Business of the Year: Top Thai, Cascade Autocenter, Norwood Wine Bar
- Nonprofit of the Year: Chelan Douglas Community Action Council, Wenatchee Public Library, Pybus Public Market
Each nominee will be highlighted in a short documentary video produced by Voortex Productions. The presenting sponsor is LocalTel Communications
Tickets are $90 Registration starts at 5pm and doors open at 5:30pm
Wenatchee Rails and Ales
Gallery Credit: Avery Cooper
Sage Hills Trails (Wenatchee Foothills)
Gallery Credit: Mark Rattner with KPQ Newsradio 560