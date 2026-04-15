The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate 25 years of community and outstanding achievements by honoring a business and non-profit organization of the year at the 2026 annual banquet on Thursday night.

The themed gala-style banquet held in the Wenatchee Convention Center includes lavishly decorated tables and draws over 500 guests ranging from small business employees and owners to CEOs and public officials. Guests will enjoy networking opportunities, a social hour, a silent auction and raffle, a no-host bar, and a photo booth.

Tickets are still available for the Thursday, April 16th event from 5:00pm to 9:00pm

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And the nominees are......

Business of the Year: Top Thai, Cascade Autocenter, Norwood Wine Bar

Nonprofit of the Year: Chelan Douglas Community Action Council, Wenatchee Public Library, Pybus Public Market

Each nominee will be highlighted in a short documentary video produced by Voortex Productions. The presenting sponsor is LocalTel Communications

Tickets are $90 Registration starts at 5pm and doors open at 5:30pm

Wenatchee Rails and Ales Snowboarders and skiers took over downtown Wenatchee during the annual Rails and Ales rail jam, turning city streets into a temporary terrain park packed with rails, jumps, and big tricks. Riders from across the region competed in the popular Wenatchee winter event, battling for a $1,000 top prize while a large crowd gathered to watch the action unfold under the lights. The event featured separate snowboard and ski divisions for men and women, with competitors showcasing style, creativity, and technical skill throughout the night. Scroll through this photo gallery to see highlights from the 2026 Rails and Ales event in downtown Wenatchee, including big rail slides, jumps, and podium finishes from the competition’s top riders. Gallery Credit: Avery Cooper