The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce recognized six businesses and nonprofit organizations for their community contributions in 2025 during its annual banquet Thursday evening.

Award winners were announced in a news release.

The 2025 Business of the Year is Norwood Wine Bar. Owner Josh Thaut accepted the award and credited his creative partner, Suzie Walker, for helping launch the “Night Market on the Ave,” and efforts to transform the Wenatchee Downtown area.

Cascade Autocenter and Top Thai Restaurant were also nominated.

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The 2025 Nonprofit of the Year nod went to Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council. CEO Alan Walker was joined on stage to accept the award by staff and board members. The team of 35 staff members and more than 450 volunteers was honored for their work to help individuals and families overcome poverty.

Nominees included Pybus Public Market and Wenatchee Public Library.

The 2025 Visit Wenatchee Tourism Impact Award was presented to Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort. General Manager Matt Neubauer and Chief Marketing Officer Tony Hickok were on hand to accept the recognition. Mission Ridge is marking 60 years of operation and draws more than 55,000 visitors annually, contributing an estimated $5 million to the local economy.

The 2025 Cornerstone Award was awarded to Chrissy Schull in recognition of her leadership and contributions to the Business Development Advisory Committee, advocating for local entrepreneurs.

The Chamber Annual Banquet was held Thursday at the Wenatchee Convention Center.