Wenatchee Chamber To Honor Business and Non-Profit Of The Year

The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce will honor a Business and Non-Profit of the year at the 2024 Annual Banquet set for Thursday, March 14th at 5:30 PM. The presenting sponsor is CMI Orchards.

Tickets are on sale at https://www.wenatchee.org/annual-banquet/.

The gala-style banquet annually draws attendance of over 500 guests and includes a silent auction, social hour, and raffle. The Banquet will be held in the Wenatchee Convention Center.

The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce will present a Cornerstone Award and a Hospitality Award and profile the accomplishments of the nominees for Business and Non-Profit of the year.  The Cornerstone Award honors a business, group, or individual that demonstrates the values held most dear as an organization and a community.

The finalists for Business of the Year are: 

Cascade Veterinary Clinics

Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Services

Cordell, Neher and Company, PLLC

The Finalists for Non-Profit of the Year are: 

TEAMS Learning Center

Women’s Resource Center

Community Foundation of NCW

