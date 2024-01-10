Wenatchee Chamber To Honor Business and Non-Profit Of The Year
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce will honor a Business and Non-Profit of the year at the 2024 Annual Banquet set for Thursday, March 14th at 5:30 PM. The presenting sponsor is CMI Orchards.
Tickets are on sale at https://www.wenatchee.org/annual-banquet/.
The gala-style banquet annually draws attendance of over 500 guests and includes a silent auction, social hour, and raffle. The Banquet will be held in the Wenatchee Convention Center.
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce will present a Cornerstone Award and a Hospitality Award and profile the accomplishments of the nominees for Business and Non-Profit of the year. The Cornerstone Award honors a business, group, or individual that demonstrates the values held most dear as an organization and a community.
The finalists for Business of the Year are:
Cascade Veterinary Clinics
Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Services
Cordell, Neher and Company, PLLC
The Finalists for Non-Profit of the Year are:
TEAMS Learning Center
Women’s Resource Center
Community Foundation of NCW