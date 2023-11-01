Wenatchee Chamber Looking To Select Business, Nonprofit Of Year

The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for Business of the Year and Non-profit of the Year.

Chamber Business and Community Relations Coordinator Teddy Garcia says they're looking for businesses and groups that stand out for their service in several ways.

"That show great community connection and serving the greater community," said Garcia. "And (organizations) that are upholding good standards for not only the business, but for their workers, and just outstanding service to our area."

Last year’s recipients were The Yogi Grind (Business) and Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center (Non-profit).

The Yogi Grind coffee shop and yoga studio distinguished itself as a business with owners who got involved with local schools as coaches for the Wenatchee High School Golden Apple Marching Band.

The Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center was recognized for its work in mediation to solve disputes outside of the legal system.

Garcia says they're hoping residents will nominate groups and businesses they see as making a difference.

"We can't always be there for those special moments that happen between customers and a business making it right, or the service that they provide to the community," Garcia said. "So, we want to hear those stories and how they've impacted the community and the people that live here."

People can nominate by visiting wenatchee.org and clicking on the Nominate Now button on the homepage or by emailing info@wenatchee.org to have the link sent to you directly.

Deadline for nominations is Monday, November 27th.

All nominations will be presented to and voted on by a Nomination Committee.

The winners will be announced at the 2024 Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce annual Banquet on Thursday, March 14th at the Wenatchee Convention Center.