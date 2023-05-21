La Terraza Main Street Celebrates Hispanic-Owned Businesses

The Wenatchee Valley came out to celebrate Hispanic-owned businesses during La Terraza de Main Street event in downtown Wenatchee Saturday.

Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Hispanic Business Council blocked Wenatchee Avenue to traffic between First and Second streets.

Guests were treated to traditional folklorica dancing, music, access to food vendors, and local artisans.

Vendors in attendance include Spokane-based Mexican-candy business La Pica Chica, face painting business LET'S COLOR Art Studio, La Puerta Negra venue from Monitor, and Serene Moments, a spiritual wellness business.

Hispanic Business Council Chair Ruben Betancourt said that true equity for Hispanic-owned businesses requires systemic long-term solutions, and that many startups struggle to find space alongside established businesses.

“There's no space for small businesses, whether it's Latinx, or Hispanic, or any minority-owned business, or any business that's a brand new startup in the valley, there's just no space for them,” Betancourt said.

The Hispanic Business Council will continue to reach out to Latinx-owned businesses, providing education, advocacy, and educational resources to local startups.