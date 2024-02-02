Chamber Director Appointed To Wenatchee City Council

Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Director of Operations Chelsea Ewer is now a member of the Wenatchee City Council.

Ewer was appointed to the seat Thursday night after being selected by the council in an executive session.

She beat out four finalists after nine people applied for the position.

Ewer will serve the reminder of Mike Poirier's term in the District 2 seat.

Poirier vacated the post after being elected Wenatchee Mayor in November.

The nine people who applied for the position:

Armando Bendito-Zepeda

Chelsea Ewer, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce

Doug Miller, former Wenatchee city councilmember

Jessica Johnson, former SAGE executive director

Mark Peaslee

Michael Hughes, retired fire captain.

Nik Moushon

Steve Kolk.

Steve Maher, Our Valley Our Future coordinator

The city held a reception for candidates on Jan. 9 at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Tasting Room.

The candidates then went through an interview process.

The council narrowed the field to four candidates through a motion at their Jan. 25 meeting. The four finalists were Bendito-Zepeda, Ewer, Johnson and Maher.

The boundaries of the Districe 2 seat are District 2 encompasses the area of the city bordered by Cherry Street, Skyline Drive, South Hills Drive, Fuller Street and Okanogan Avenue.