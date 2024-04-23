Design Moving Forward For Roundabout At Wenatchee Intersection

The city of Wenatchee is moving forward to design a roundabout at the intersection of Crawford Ave and Okanogan Ave.

The roundabout will have the effect of slowing traffic down through the area

Wenatchee Public Works Project Engineer Zachary Horton says a recent traffic analysis showed a need to moderate speeds.

"It yielded some speed results that indicated that people were going at speeds in excess of 35 miles per hour," said Horton. "I believe it said the 86-percentile speed was 36 miles per hour."

Currently, drivers on Okanogan Ave have a stop sign, with Crawford Ave traffic allowed through movement at a posted speed of 30 mph.

Both streets are the walking/bicycle route for The River Academy school and are also identified as “suggested” or “potential” walking/bicycle routes for nearby Lincoln Elementary School.

Additionally, these sections of Crawford Avenue and Okanogan Avenue are recommended to have bicycle lanes in the Chelan Douglas Transportation Council’s Regional Bike Plan.

The traffic analysis was conducted along Crawford Ave, which identified a need to reduce speeds for the safety of all modes of transportation, and a need to improve the level of service on Okanogan Ave, which is delayed by the stop sign.

Okanogan and Crawford Ave. roundabout plan - City of Wenatchee Okanogan and Crawford Ave. roundabout plan - City of Wenatchee loading...

Plans call for the construction of a mini roundabout at the intersection and the installation of pedestrian-scale lighting.

Sidewalk gaps will also be filled in along Okanogan Ave and two bike lanes will be designated on Okanogan Ave.

Horton says the roundabout will moderate vehicle speeds and improve conditions at the intersection for foot and bicycle traffic.

"The whole point is just to increase safety for pedestrians, basically make it more of a multi-modal corridor, slow people down, and make sure people are safe when they're out walking and biking around," Horton said.

The city council has approved the acquisition of right-of-way and design for the project which totals $330,000.

The project is scheduled for construction beginning Spring/Summer 2026.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $1,965,500.00,

It's 100 percent State funded by the Climate Commitment Act through the Safe Routes to School Program.