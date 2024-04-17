Family Says Their Son Is Missing Driver In Columbia River Crash

A group of family members say their son is the person who drove a pickup truck into the Columbia River Sunday Morning.

Wenatchee Valley Firefighters union image Wenatchee Valley Firefighters union image loading...

A social media post from the family Wednesday stated their son Angel Mendoza Ruelas suffered from an accident on U.S. 97A.

State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber would not confirm the identity, noting the agency would only confirm any victim's identity when a body is found.

He did say the State Patrol has been contacted by a family connected to the victim.

The State Patrol reported early Monday morning that an unidentified person was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra southbound on the highway when they drifted to the right and overcorrected across the roadway.

They say the truck then drove over railroad tracks, over an embankment, and into the Columbia River.

Divers reportedly spent an extended amount of time searching and did not find a body.

Troopers say the truck drove into the river at 9:51 am Sunday.

The truck wasn't lifted from the river until late Sunday night.

The social media post from the family asked for help in locating their son by people who had their own boats to assist in the search.

"Angel Mendoza was a brother, a friend, and someone you could count on at any time, one of the sweetest and nicest person everybody knew," the posting said. "We are praying to God to allow us to find him and say a last goodbye to our dear son. We miss you and hope to see you again our loved Angel Mendoza."