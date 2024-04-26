If you have questions about your 2024 Chelan County property tax statements, the Chelan County Assessor's office has two more community meetings scheduled to meet with taxpayers.

If you have questions on how your property has been valued at what the assessment is based on, the meetings are designed to explain the process?

The Chelan County Assessor will hold two more Q & A sessions with property owners to explain the property tax assessment process and how neighborhoods are revalued.

Property owners can learn what factors went into their 2024 tax assessment and how they impact property taxes in 2025.

Each meeting will include a presentation with real estate market data and then a Q & A session.

Chelan County Assessor Rus Cornelius scheduled a series of four regional meetings around Chelan County for interested property owners to attend. The first two were held in March 27th and April 24th for property tax payers in Cashmere, South Wenatchee, Malaga, Entiat and North Wenatchee neighborhoods.

Remaining PropertyTax Q&A Meeting Schedule;

May 15th for Leavenworth & Lake Wenatchee Residents @ 7pm at Chelan Co. Fire Station 228 Chumstick Hwy

June 26th for Chelan & Manson Residents @ 7pm at Chelan City Hall 135 E. Johnson

For more information call 509-667-6365 or send questions via email to: assessor@co.chelan.wa.us