Chelan County Raises Fire Restrictions To Level 2

Chelan County will implement Stage 2 fire restrictions in all unincorporated areas within its jurisdiction on Friday (July 26).

Stage 1 restrictions have already been in place in the County for several months, and spokesperson, Jill FitzSimmons, says the upgrade will bring several important changes.

"When we go to a Stage 2 restriction level, the two things that really stand out are no more residential campfires being allowed and target shooting outside of gun ranges will now be prohibited."

Outdoor burning of yard debris has been banned in the county since June 1 and will continue to be disallowed, however, the use of commercial barbecues and camp stoves remains permissible.

FitzSimmons says the upgraded restrictions are being put into effect due to the region's recent run of extremely hot and dry weather.

"We have had a couple of weeks of excessive heat which has dried out all of our wildfire fuels over time. So when the fire chiefs from the area got together this week, they decided now was the time to put the Stage 2 restrictions in place."

The County has also increased the fire danger rating within its Valley Zone to "extreme", which is the highest possible rating on the scale.

The fire hazard level in the county's Mountain Zone will remain at "very high" until further notice.

More information about fire hazard and burning restriction levels can be found at the County's website by clicking here.