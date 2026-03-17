Chelan County property owners are receiving their 2026 property tax statements showing property tax due in April and October.

Chelan County Assessor Wes Cornelius is hosting a series of county-wide meetings this spring to answer taxpayer questions about the tax assessment process and trends that may impact assessed property values this year and due in 2027

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Property owners are invited to a community meeting in their area of the county.

Lake Wenatchee and Leavenworth on April 23rd at the Chelan County Fire Station at 228 Chumstick Highway in Leavenworth

Chelan and Manson on April 29th at Chelan City Hall, 135 East Johnson Avenue

Cashmere, Malaga and South Wenatchee on May 20th at Wenatchee High School

Entiat and North Wenatchee on May 27th in the Wenatchee Valley Fire Station at 206 Easy Street, Wenatchee

All meetings start at 6pm

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Property tax payments for the first half of 2026 are due April 30th, 2026, and October 31st for the second half payment.

Over $178.3 million in Chelan County property tax distributions will fund 10 tax districts, with the largest support ($84.3 million) for schools and $20 million for local fire districts, according to Chelan County Tax Distribution tables

For more information contact the Chelan County Assessor.

Assessor@Chelan.Wa.Us or (509) 667-6365