Property Tax Questions? Chelan County Assessor To Hold Q&A Sessions
Chelan County property owners are receiving their 2026 property tax statements showing property tax due in April and October.
Chelan County Assessor Wes Cornelius is hosting a series of county-wide meetings this spring to answer taxpayer questions about the tax assessment process and trends that may impact assessed property values this year and due in 2027
Property owners are invited to a community meeting in their area of the county.
- Lake Wenatchee and Leavenworth on April 23rd at the Chelan County Fire Station at 228 Chumstick Highway in Leavenworth
- Chelan and Manson on April 29th at Chelan City Hall, 135 East Johnson Avenue
- Cashmere, Malaga and South Wenatchee on May 20th at Wenatchee High School
- Entiat and North Wenatchee on May 27th in the Wenatchee Valley Fire Station at 206 Easy Street, Wenatchee
- All meetings start at 6pm
Get our free mobile app
Property tax payments for the first half of 2026 are due April 30th, 2026, and October 31st for the second half payment.
Over $178.3 million in Chelan County property tax distributions will fund 10 tax districts, with the largest support ($84.3 million) for schools and $20 million for local fire districts, according to Chelan County Tax Distribution tables
For more information contact the Chelan County Assessor.
Assessor@Chelan.Wa.Us or (509) 667-6365
5 Counties in Washington State With the Cheapest Property Taxes
Uncover five Washington State counties where homeowners can find relief through lower property tax rates.
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals