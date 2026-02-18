The building that hosts the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, Sheriff's Office, Superior Court, Court Clerk, and Prosecutor's Office is about to undergo a major plumbing project.

Why the Plumbing System Needs Replacement

Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay said the county is ready to spend $8.7 million from its real estate excise tax pool to overhaul the plumbing system in the Law and Justice building.

"It is a huge project," Overbay said. "The building was built in 1984, and plumbing has a tendency to degrade over time, and that is what has occurred here."

County commissioners were made aware of the need for a full replacement in September 2023. The jail's design allows plenty of space between the walls where plumbing runs, allowing people to move around and perform the work. There areo-and-a-half feet of space between the hanging ceilingse actual concrete ceilings in the building.

How the Jail Will Operate During Construction

Overbay said the impact will be minimal, but jail inmates may be moved from floor to floor as the project progresses from the ground floor up. The jail kitchen has been relocated to a nearby facility to provide meals.

In the end, the County projects saving over $30,000 a year in plumbing costs.

"This will help us extend the life of the facility," Overbay said. "There area conversations between us and Douglas County about what a new jail facility looks like down the road; this will help us bridge that gap."

The project begins Monday and is expected to be completed by Feb. 2027.