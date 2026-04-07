Chelan County is hosting an open house to view its new Olds Station Campus.

What Is the Olds Station Campus

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Clean Energy Expo Coming to Pybus

Olds Station is the new home to the Chelan County Coroner, Chelan County Emergency Management, and its motor pool operation. The County purchased the property on Ohme Garden Road in Wenatchee in April 2024 and began construction last year. The construction cost $7.8 million.

Departments Moving to the New Facility

County leaders invite the public to drop in any time between 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday, April 16 at 425 Ohme Garden Road. The County offers tours of the new buildings and there will be a short ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Parking at the new campus is limited, and officials strongly encourage carpooling to the site.