Chelan PUD invites the public to a free, educational event exploring the future of clean energy.

What to Expect at the Expo

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The Mid-C Clean Energy Expo features experts on hydropower, including hydrogen, fusion, solar, battery storage, and reactors.

Keynote Speaker and Panelists

The event features Executive Director of Northwest Public Power Association Kurt Miller as the keynote speaker. There will also be a panel discussion featuring hydropower experts from Northwest RiverPartners, and Grant, Douglas, and Chelan PUDs.

Topics: Hydropower and Emerging Tech

There is another panel discussion titled, "Advancing Energy Etchnologies," discussing power generation and storage technology.

The afternoon wraps up with" Powering the Future Together," a roundtable discussion with general managers from Chelan, Douglas, and Grant PUDs.

Event Details and Location

The event is from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Pybus Public Market in the LocalTel Event Center. Registration is recommended.