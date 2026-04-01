Trail users will notice both opportunities and closures this season as major improvements get underway at the Home Water Preserve, a 960-acre recreation and wildlife area managed by Chelan PUD.

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As of April 1, Sage Hills Trail is open to the public. However, other trails within the preserve will remain closed while crews work to restore habitat and upgrade trails as part of a multi-year project focused on long-term sustainability.

Trail Access Changes at Home Water Preserve

Chelan PUD is partnering with the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance on the effort, which aims to improve the recreational experience while protecting the area’s sensitive ecosystem.

What the Project Includes

Officials say the project will bring smoother trail flow, more gradual turns, and fewer steep climbs for riders and hikers. At the same time, redesigned trails are expected to better withstand weather and heavy use through improved drainage and stronger soil composition.

The work also includes removing roughly four miles of unauthorized and unsustainable trails, while upgrading and formalizing about four miles of existing routes for future public use.

Several closed trails will be restored to natural habitat, helping protect wildlife corridors in the preserve.

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Environmental and Recreational Goals

“We’re creating a win-win for people and wildlife,” said Kelly Cordell, senior wildlife biologist for Chelan PUD. “The wait will be worth it in the long run.”

Trail users are being urged to respect posted closures during construction. Officials warn that going around closure points can delay work and create safety hazards.

“When folks go around the closure points, it delays the work and creates serious safety risks,” said Trails Project Manager Ryan Graig. “Staying off closed trails helps us finish faster, and when the work is done, riders and hikers will enjoy smoother, more sustainable trails built to last.”

Trail Closures and Upgrades

Trail work is scheduled between April and June 2026 on Coyote Canyon, Lightning, Snakebite, and Heart Murmur trails. Opening dates for those routes will be announced once construction is complete.

By December 2026, several unauthorized trails—including Upper Blue Sage, Short Toss, Jackhammer, and Upper Maiden Ridge—are expected to be permanently closed and restored.

The Home Water Preserve is open for public recreation from April through November each year, while also serving as a wildlife preserve. Maps and project updates are available through the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust.