Washington State Parks has officially taken over management of campground and day-use shelters for Beebe Bridge State Park.

Reservations Open March 4 for 2026 Season

Chelan PUD said visitors can book campsites and shelters for the 2026 season through the state's reservation system. The park's main season runs April 15 through Oct. 15. Reservations are open Wednesday, March 4.

Two-Year Transition Agreement with Chelan PUD

Beebe Bridge is currently managed by Chelan PUD. Under a two-year transition agreement, PUD staff will continue maintaining the park while working with State Parks to transfer operations through early 2028.

The park joins other PUD-owned Columbia River parks already managed by State Parks, including Wenatchee Confluence, Daroga, and Lincoln Rock.

How the State Parks Booking System Works

State Parks' system allows reservations up to nine months in advance. That means visitors will be able to begin booking sites for the 2027 season in July. It also allows same-day reservations for available sites until 2 p.m. on the day of arrival. Unreserved sites are available on a first-come, first-served basis after 2:30 p.m.

Under the change, eligible visitors may use State Parks discount programs, including disability, foster family, veteran, and senior passes. The Pud said customers will continue to receive free day-use access, including the boat launch, with PUD parking passes.

What Beebe Bridge State Park Offers

Beebe Bridge State Park sits along the Columbia River about five miles from Lake Chelan. The 56-acre park includes shoreline access, a beach, boat launch, 46 campsites for RVs and tents, sports courts and reservable kitchen shelters.

Campers can make reservations online at washington.goingtocamp.com or by calling 1-888-CAMP-OUT. Spanish-language assistance is available at (888) 226-7688.