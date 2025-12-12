Chelan PUD crews are out in full force assessing damage and restoring power to more customers as quickly as possible.

In an update provided Friday morning, Chelan PUD reported outages still affect just under 4,000 customers, down significantly from the approximately 11,000 at the peak of the outages. Overnight, power was restored to around 1,700 customers.

Full service is estimated by 6pm Friday evening, according to the Chelan PUD interactive outage map.

Chelan PUD Chelan PUD loading...

Get our free mobile app

Chelan PUD Chelan PUD loading...

All available PUD crews are responding across the county to restore service as quickly and safely as possible where fallen trees, broken power lines, and flooding have interrupted service.

Chelan PUD emergency crews are getting support from Douglas PUD and Okanogan PUD.

Most of the remaining areas still without power are primarily in Leavenworth and surrounding areas

Leavenworth has some of the most significant damage near the Leavenworth Substation. Fallen trees damaged fiber lines, triggering a widespread internet outage. Fiber service can be restored once electrical repairs are completed

Power has been restored in Cashmere, Blewett Pass, Stevens Pass, Peshastin, Lake Wenatchee, Plain, Chelan, and Manson.

Peshastin Water District customers can resume water use. Customer service will contact individual customers that have septic equipment underwater.

If power is not restored, please call the outage line at 1-877-783-8123.

Chelan PUD Chelan PUD loading...

Repairs in Stehekin at the north end of Lake Chelan may require several more days, where 160 customers are still affected. About a dozen power poles are down, and the storm caused significant damage in the landing and surrounding roads.

A helicopter inspection has found minimal damage along the transmission line between Sunitsch Canyon and Coles Corner.

Chelan PUD has activated an Incident Command team focused on employee and

public safety, and prioritizing repairs to critical services, such as water and wastewater facilities, cell towers, and medical care.