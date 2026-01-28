A contractor working on a project for Chelan PUD was killed Tuesday afternoon.

An internal memo was sent out to Chelan PUD employees notifying them of the incident.

PUD Spokesperson Rachel Hansen confirmed the death and said it happened in Chelan.

"This is a tragic incident and our deepest sympathies go out to the crewmember's family, friends, and co-workers," Hansen said. "It's still very early in the process, and we're just focused on learning everything we can about this incident, and we're working with local and state agencies to investigate what happened."

There is currently no additional information about the incident available, but Hansen said the PUD will provide updates in the coming days.

This is a developing story.