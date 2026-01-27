Nearly 3.5 Years in Prison for Othello Man in Child Exploitation Case

Othello Police Department

An Othello man received almost three and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing child sexual abuse material.

Othello Police Department said 30-year-old Juan Marcos Hernandez-Arciniega received 41 months in prison after he was arrested in September 2025, when officers served a residential search warrant in the 600 block of Kaylee Road. Detectives seized several cellphones that were suspected of being used to share child sexual abuse material.

The arrest stems from a tip received in July 2025 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, stating Hernandez-Arciniega may have exploited children online with activity spanning the West Coast as far as Los Angeles, California.

During a post-arrest interview, Hernandez-Arciniega admitted to possessing the material and sharing it on social media, stating he believed he could become monetized online by sharing the videos and stated he never physically assaulted a child.

Detectives found no evidence that Hernandez-Arciniega produced the materials.

