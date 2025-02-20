Othello PD Cites Man for Allegedly Mistreating Dogs
The Othello Police Department is urging pet owners to do right by their furry dependents.
Amid reports of animal neglect, Othello police on Tuesday visited a residence in the 200 block of E. Spruce St. The subsequent investigation was reportedly damning enough to warrant second-degree animal cruelty charges for Ulises Neponoceno-Pineda. This is a gross misdemeanor under state law.
The man's dogs were remanded into police custody and underwent treatment at a nearby veterinary clinic.
Othello PD had this to say after the fact: "It is imperative that dog owners take responsibility for their animals. We desire all animal owners to provide the basic and adequate necessities and ensure their animal’s well-being is being maintained. We encourage owner accountability and encourage all dogs to be licensed and cared for."
