Othello Man Arrested For Multiple Crimes After Fleeing From Officers

An Othello man is in jail after police say he absconded from law enforcement following the theft of a vehicle.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a residence in the 800 block of South Taylor Road in Othello at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday after the homeowner reported seeing two suspicious men on their property.

When deputies arrived and attempted to make contact with the pair, one of them - 25-year-old Roberto Faustino-Raimrez of Othello, fled into a nearby field.

Deputies soon learned that Faustino-Ramirez was the primary suspect in a vehicle theft which had occurred the day before, and with the assistance of officers from the Othello Police Department, a drone was used to locate and arrest him.

Faustino-Ramriez was booked into the Adams County Jail on charges including theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. He also had outstanding warrants for possession of stolen property, assault, and vehicle prowling.