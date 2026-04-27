An Othello man is in jail after a two-vehicle crash that killed three teenage girls.

What Authorities Say About the Crash

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The Adams County Sheriff's Office said it happened Sunday afternoon in the 2000 block of West Bench Road in Othello.

Details About the Arrest and Charges

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The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a rollover accident and found the teens ejected from the vehicle. Investigators determined a sedan struck the vehicle and fled the scene. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Presilliano Perez-Pineda on suspicion of three counts of Vehicular Homicide

Police say Perez-Pineda will also have a charge of domestic violence attached to the case due to his prior relationship with one of the victims.

Why Victim Identities Are Withheld

The Sheriff's Office says the identity of the victims will not be released because they are underage.