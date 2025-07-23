Adams County Sheriff’s Office Van Damaged In Two-Vehicle Accident

Adams County Sheriff&#8217;s Office Van Damaged In Two-Vehicle Accident

photo credit: Adams County Sheriff's Office

A two-vehicle collision caused significant damage to an Adams County Sheriff's Office jail transport van on Monday afternoon.

Sheriff's officials say it happened at around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Adams Street and West Broadway Avenue in Ritzville when a vehicle failed to yield the right of way and struck the van on its passenger side.

No inmates were being transported at the time of the accident, and the driver of the van was not injured, nor was the driver who reportedly caused the crash.

Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner says he's glad that no one was hurt and an investigation into the incident is now underway.

