Community Tips Lead to Arrest in Ritzville Death Investigation

Photo Credit | Adams County Sheriff's Office

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says Brittney Marie Jones is in custody in connection with a death investigation in Ritzville.

Jones was taken into custody following an investigation into a Nov. 18, 2025, death on the 1600 block of Smitty’s Boulevard.

An autopsy determined the victim died of an overdose, and detectives later developed probable cause to charge Jones with controlled substance homicide.

The sheriff’s office thanked the Odessa Police Department for helping locate Jones and expressed appreciation to members of the public for tips and information that aided the investigation.

The office also extended condolences to the family and loved ones of the decedent and reminded the public that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

