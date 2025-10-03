Semi-Truck Tips Over Near Ritzville, Injures Driver; Blocks Traffic On US-395

One person has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Adams County early Wednesday.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened on U.S. Highway 395 a few miles south of Ritzville when a semi-truck driven by 74-year-old Michael W. Taylor drifted off the roadway, lost control, and tipped on its side.

Taylor suffered injuries in the accident and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Troopers say impairment was not a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.

The semi came to rest partially blocking the highway and snarled traffic in the area for several hours until it could be removed.