Semi-Truck Tips Over Near Ritzville, Injures Driver; Blocks Traffic On US-395
One person has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Adams County early Wednesday.
The Washington State Patrol says it happened on U.S. Highway 395 a few miles south of Ritzville when a semi-truck driven by 74-year-old Michael W. Taylor drifted off the roadway, lost control, and tipped on its side.
Get our free mobile app
Taylor suffered injuries in the accident and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Troopers say impairment was not a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.
The semi came to rest partially blocking the highway and snarled traffic in the area for several hours until it could be removed.
Where Did They Happen - 16 Fatal Motorcycle Accidents in Idaho in 2024
There were 23 accidents reported by the Idaho State Police in 2024 involving motorcycles with 16 injuries and 18 fatalities. These maps show where each happened along with info from the police reports on the causes of the accidents and injuries or fatalities in each.
Gallery Credit: Credit N8