The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a woman wanted in connection with a controlled substance homicide investigation.

Sheriff’s officials say the investigation began November 18, 2025, after deputies, assisted by the Ritzville Police Department, responded to a death in the 1600 block of Smitty’s Boulevard in Ritzville.

An autopsy later determined the individual died from an overdose.

Detectives say they have established probable cause to arrest 35-year-old Brittney Marie Jones, on suspicion of controlled substance homicide. Her current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it extends its condolences to the family of the deceased.