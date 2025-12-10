One Dead, One Injured In I-90 Rollover Crash Near Ritzville

One person is dead and another has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Adams County late Tuesday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 5:50 p.m. on Interstate-90 about eight miles west of Ritzville when 38-year-old Medardo Ruiz-Perez of Federal Way lost control of the van he was driving, which went off the roadway and rolled at least once before coming to rest in the median.

Get our free mobile app

Ruiz-Perez sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment, while his lone passenger - 51-year-old Guillermo Martinez-Mireles of Federal Way, suffered traumatic injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers say fatigue was to blame for the incident, which did not involve drug or alcohol impairment.

A State Patrol report did not indicate if any charges were issued or are pending against Ruiz-Perez.