SR-821/Canyon Road To Close This Weekend For Annual Marathon

Drivers in the area between Ellensburg and Selah might find their options more limited for travel this weekend due to an annual sporting event in the Yakima Canyon.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is advising that this Saturday (March 28), State Route 821 (SR-821), also known as Canyon Road, will be closed for part of the day during this year's Yakima River Canyon Marathon.

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The closure will happen from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Pomona Road at milepost 1 on the canyon's south end to just beyond the north end of the canyon at Berry Road near the Ellensburg city limits.

During the event, there will be no through traffic allowed on SR-821, but local traffic will be given access, as needed.

Event organizers say this year's marathon will include a record 400-plus participants who will run the 26.2-mile course that the highway almost-perfectly and picturesquely provides.