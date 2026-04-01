Man Arrested After Vehicle/Foot Pursuit On Malaga-Alcoa Hwy.

A Yakima man is behind bars in Chelan County after police say he led them on a brief high-speed vehicle pursuit before attempting to flee on foot Tuesday afternoon.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it began at around 4 p.m. when a deputy who was performing traffic patrols along the Malaga-Alcoa Highway near South Wenatchee observed a vehicle traveling well above the posted speed limit.

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The deputy then attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled, passing other vehicles in an unsafe manner and driving erratically for several miles until the chase reached the intersection of West Malaga Road and Benjamin Lane, where the suspect lost control of his vehicle while trying to make a right-hand turn.

Sheriff's officials say the suspect's vehicle slid off the roadway and came to rest in a ditch, and the driver immediately exited the car and fled on foot.

The deputy pursued the suspect and deployed a Taser to subdue him without further incident.

The suspect, 23-year-old Fernando Justis was arrested and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for felony eluding and resisting arrest, as well as multiple outstanding warrants for crimes such as theft, robbery, and possession of a stolen vehicle.