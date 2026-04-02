Prescribed Burning Continues In Okanogan-Wenatchee Nat’l Forest

Thanks to fair weather, prescribed burning has been proceeding as scheduled in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest over the first two weeks of spring.

Officials say crews have been especially productive with burning operations this week on roughly 790 acres of forestlands.

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This week's installments have included prescribed fire on 483 acres in the Martin Ranch area southwest of Wenatchee; 187 acres on Bear Mountain west of Chelan; and 120 acres in the Libby Creek drainage northwest of Carlton in the Methow Valley.

The fires this week are all part of prescribed burning which is planned for over 6,000 acres of U.S. Forest Service lands during the spring.