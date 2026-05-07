Repair work after last summer's Labor Mountain Fire is underway.

Work to Last Until June

The U.S. Forest Service said crews began work Tuesday and expect to complete repairs by June 1.

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Officials say this work is needed to mitigate adverse effects to resources and restore safe public access while protecting existing infrastructure.

Some areas outside the current fire closure area will have limited access as this work is completed. To lessen the need for additional closures, there will be limited access to roads and trails being worked on.

Areas Impacted by the Closures

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Areas outside the current fire closure include the Teanaway Road area to the south of the closure, which includes the North Fork Teanaway Road, Stafford Creek Road, and the Iron Creek area.

Areas including Mission Creek, Canyon No. 2, and Horse Lake Mountain east of the closure area will also be temporarily closed.

Within the closure, crews will be working on Ingalls, Camas, and Ruby Creeks to the North of the closure, as well as the Blewett Pass Corridor.

There will also be work on the Number 2 Canyon Trail, Devils Gulch Trail, and Bear Creek Trail networks.

Labor Mountain Fire Recovery Efforts

The 2025 Labor Mountain Fire burned approximately 43,000 acres west of Wenatchee on the Cle Elum and Wenatchee River Ranger Districts from September 1 into October. With widespread rain and snow falling on the area in mid-October, crews did not have time to repair the area before fire crews demobilized.

Officials say that once work is completed, the closure will be reduced or removed entirely.