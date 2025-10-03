Red Flag warnings in north central Washington are raising concerns for fire spread of the two large wildfires burning in the area.

High Winds Threaten Firefighting Efforts

While the Lower Sugarloaf Fire is now 55 percent contained, crews will continue to reinforce the success they secured over the past few days. Fire officials on the blaze say the Swakane Creek drainage continues to see the most active fire behavior.

The National Weather Service expects wind speeds to gradually increase to the 10-18 mile per hour range, with gusts potentially exceeding 40 miles per hour. The Red Flag warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday.

Labor Mountain Fire Sees Minimal Growth

Officials working the Labor Mountain Fire say moderate weather conditions this week led to minimal fire growth Thursday.

The Labor Mountain Fire remains seven percent contained.

Evacuations Shift as Fires Continue

There are numerous evacuation notices in place, but many have decreased over the course of the week. Officials hope firefighters' efforts over the last week will minimize the impact of the high winds on the two fires.

Chelan County Emergency management has official real-time evacuation notice maps, which you can view when you click here.

U.S. 97 at Blewett Pass remains closed in both directions due to the Labor Mountain Fire. Washington State Department of Transportation will re-evaluate the highway Monday.