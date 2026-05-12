A new website that will serve as a hub for information during a wildfire, including evacuations, and details on prescribed burns, smoke conditions and wildfire prevention, is now live

Maggie Richter with Our Valley, Our Future (OVOF) says NCW residents have been

asking for a concise "one-stop shop" for wildfire information for over a decade. A centralized website became a priority identified in OVOF's 2026-26 Action Plan and was developed through the organization's five-year strategic planning.

'Where do I find information? How do I prepare my property? How do I know what to do to prepare my home and property? What do I do for smoke? All these questions, that we knew were out there, and there are great resources out there, but they were scattered throughout dozens, 40, or 50 different locations." Maggie Richter, OVOF

Richter says anyone can visit the website WildFireNCW.org to track active

wildfires, check burn bans and updated evacuation alerts in Chelan and Douglas counties.

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The bilingual website was developed by the Regional Wildfire Working Group.

facilitated by Our Valley Our Future. Cascadia Conservation District and the Chelan PUD were the lead agencies among over 20 organizations helping to create the free site.

The Spanish language version; FuegoNCW.org should be live as of May 15th.

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department assisted with the project, and Chief Brian Brett said the new site is coming online just in time for wildfire season. Brett said a small fire that started this morning from a nearby agricultural debris burn pile at the 3,500-foot elevation in green vegetation and on a north-facing slope with high humidity is evidence the wildfire season in North Central Washington has already arrived.