Evacuation Orders Reduced on Lower Sugarloaf Fire Near Cashmere, Entiat
Some of the evacuation orders on the the Lower Sugarloaf Fire 2025.
near Cashmere and Entiat have been reduced.
Chelan County Emergency Management has dropped all of Nahahum Canyon
to a LEVEL 2 (be prepared to leave) status.
Entiat River Road, from Dinkelman Canyon to Roaring Creek Road, has ALSO been lowered to a LEVEL 2 (be prepared to leave). The area surrounding it is now a LEVEL 1 Fire Advisory (monitor the area).
The Lower Sugarloaf has burned to within 5 miles north of Cashmere.
Check the UPDATED Chelan County Emergency Incidents Map: https://chelangis.maps.arcgis.com/.../media/index.html...
There are NO CHANGES in the evacuation levels on Labor Mountain Fire 2025. LEVEL 3 (get out now) are still in place in the Ingalls Creek and Valley Hi areas and on Mission Creek Road, south of Sand Creek, near Cashmere
The Labor Mountain Fire has advanced to about 8 miles southeast of Cashmere