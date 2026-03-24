The George Sellar Bridge closed in both directions Tuesday afternoon after a man scaled the bridge structure with his bicycle, attaching it to the flag and flying the bike.

East Wenatchee Police Department Chief Rick Johnson said the closure happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. when officers from Wenatchee Police Department requested assistance with a man atop the bridge with a bicycle.

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The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded with a boat in the water to assist.

The man came down at approximately 2:15 p.m. after he tied his bicycle to the flag.

The bridge re-opened at approximately 2:50 p.m. after Washington State Department of transportation crews removed the bicycle from the flag.

Ballard ambulance reportedly took the man to the hospital after he descended.

It is unclear if police arrested the man at this time or if he is facing any charges.